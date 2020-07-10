Austin City Council to hear 2020-21 budget plans on Monday — here’s how to watch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk is scheduled to present the 2020-21 fiscal year budget to Austin City Council on Monday.

Both the public and city council will have the chance to give feedback before the budget is adopted, the city says. The council will also be able to make amendments before the scheduled adoption date on August 12.

Here’s what the budget schedule looks like:

July 13: Proposed Budget Presentation to Council

July 23: Public Input Session

July 28: Council Work Session

July 30: Public Input Session

August 4: Council Work Session

August 12: Budget & Tax Rate Public Hearings followed by Budget Adoption

The video conference call will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 13. You can watch the presentation live on austintexas.gov or on the City of Austin Government Facebook page.

A broadcast in Spanish will be available and a translation into American Sign Language will be shown on Facebook.

The official start of Austin’s fiscal year is October 1.

You can find out more about the City of Austin budget process and meetings online.