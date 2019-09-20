Austin City Council to decide if changes are needed to animal rescue policies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council is currently hearing arguments related to new regulations for impounded animals.

The new ordinance makes amendments to city code which mandates core immunizations for animals upon intake, makes amendments to waiver fees and changes the time-period rescue organizations are given notice before a decision is made on the outcome of an impounded animal, among other things.

Austin City Council is considering postponing item 84 related to an amendment of city code related to the Animal Advisory Commission (KXAN/Alex Caprariello)

One of the more controversial issues being discussed are the new standards and guidelines before an animal is euthanized based on its disposition.

On Thursday evening, the item was postponed for discussion until Oct. 17.

