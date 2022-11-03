AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Austin Pets Alive!’s newly-available and highly-adoptable cat is named “Evil Meowpac” after the iconic and hilarious Evil Mopac Twitter account.

Though a heartwarming nod to Austin’s favorite source for collective traffic commiseration, having “Evil” in this one-year-old cat’s name is a gross misnomer — just take a cursory glance at this cuddly boy’s face.

Hey @EvilMopacATX! How does it feel to have a mini Evil Meowpac at @austinpetsalive named after you?😸 pic.twitter.com/jAngAdl0C7 — Kelsey Thompson (@writtenbykelsey) November 3, 2022

Meowpac was brought to APA! because he is living with the feline leukemia virus, or FeLV, and his previous shelter didn’t know how to proceed with him. For interested cat lovers, Meowpac is best suited for a house either without cats or only with other FeLV-positive felines.

This virus is contagious and can be transmitted through direct contact with other cats but cannot be passed on to humans, dogs or any other animals.

Unfortunately, cats with this virus have a median survival duration of about 2.5 years after diagnosis, according to the Cornell Feline Health Center. On the brighter side, 30% of cats exposed to the virus are able to successfully eliminate it, according to VCA Animal Hospitals.

If you want to take this handsome boy home, click this link to visit his adoption profile.