Austin body shops packed with business after historic winter weather

Auto body shops and towing companies have been extra busy after winter weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Auto body shops are filling up fast after a week filled with collisions due to icy roads.

Some vehicles just have minor scrapes and dings, but others are a total loss.

Shops like AMM Collision are hard at work.

“Quite a few phone calls,” Kam Barnes said. “A lot of people bringing cars in. We have several cars a day being brought in or towed in.”

Employees with AMM that were able to make it in came in over the weekend to start work.

Cars stuck on Westlake Drive after icy conditions make travel almost impossible. Photo Courtesy: Tyler Binford

“Fender benders, front bumper and side damage, and then you do have the totals,” Barnes said. “There are some catastrophic losses from cars going off the road.”

AMM expects more people to call in for repairs as the week goes on.

Continental Collision Centers tells KXAN they have received more calls and have had more vehicles being towed following the winter weather.

The icy conditions made it difficult for some towing companies to get out and clear the roads as well.

“I was not able to get out on the roads no matter how many calls came in,” said Abraham Vasquez with TX Towing. “Nobody was able to get out.”

After the snow and ice melted his crews hit the ground running.

“We anticipated it because of the amount of calls that were coming in days before,” Vasquez said. “We knew those cars were still going to be on the roads.”