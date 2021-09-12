Austin Arts & Music festival latest event canceled due to COVID-19 while others resume

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Organizers of the Austin Arts and Music Festival announced Sunday that the event has been canceled due to COVID-19, though they promised ticketholders access to future events.

The event’s planners, expecting to bring concerts, artists and a car show to Typhoon Texas Sept. 25-26, sent a press release saying they “are grieved and saddened” to cancel the weekend plans due to “heightened COVID restrictions.”

It’s the latest of event cancelations in the Austin area due to the coronavirus.

Most recently, Austin’s annual Pecan Street Festival, Bat Fest and Austin Pride were all canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in the community.

The City of Austin also updated their permitting for special events on Aug. 30 with enhanced strategies to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The event application process was going to require an enhanced version of the health and safety form to be completed.

But while some have been canceled, other large events have been allowed to go on.

The Austin Chronicle’s Hot Sauce Festival is happening Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Far Out Lounge and Stage in south Austin. The event is an annual fundraiser, benefitting the Central Texas Food Bank.

Live performances, hot sauce makers and other vendors were expected to spread out across the venue.

Guests were asked to wear a mask and to social distance. Capacity is also being limited.

Also this weekend, thousands were expected to attend a two-day wine, food and music festival at the Long Center. The Long Center is not a city-run facility.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours was required for attendees.

Austin Arts and Music Festival event ticketholders should expect entry to two future events in Round Rock and Leander due to its cancelation. The festival’s organizers said their tickets will be honored at both of those events Dec. 4-5 and April 9-10, 2022.