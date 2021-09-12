Austin artist creates mural to raise awareness for fair trade

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin artist Jonathan “J” Muzacz has been working on a mural to create awareness for ethically sourced food and exemplify the rights of farmers and workers.

The mural is being painted on the side of the Wheatsville Co-op at 3101 Guadalupe Street. Muzacz said the art will showcase the positive impact of choosing where food comes from carefully to help fight poverty in farming communities.

“It comes down to that this mural can raise awareness for somebody walking into Wheatsville to make the choice to purchase a product that is helping someone have equal pay, dignity in their life,” explained Muzacz, who has a history with Wheatsville and its mission.

He became the first member of the Wheatsville Co-op when he was a student at the University of Texas at Austin. “It is an honor and a privilege.”

The work of art is made possible through a partnership between Wheatsville and Fairtrade America, which is an organization that helps businesses responsibly source where the food products they use is coming from, therefore supporting farmers and workers earning a sustainable wage.

“When you can actually support and push for something you believe in like Fairtrade and human rights, I think that’s really important,” said Muzacz.

The final mural will be unveiled on Oct. 9.