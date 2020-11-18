Austin Area Urban League distributes 200 turkeys, 3K PPE kits in Pflugerville

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This year’s Thanksgiving will look a lot different for many. In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some will turn to online celebrations through the now normal virtual calls.

The Austin Area Urban League hopes to provide some relief. They’ve teamed up with community partners to distribute 200 turkeys Wednesday at Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville. The nonprofit will also provide 3,000 kits filled with personal protective equipment. Each kit will include hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap, gloves, masks, moist towelettes, tissues and more.

Austin Area Urban League President and CEO Quincy Dunlap said about half of the kits will go to Pflugerville ISD schools, the rest will be up for grabs at the waterpark along with the turkeys. They say it is all being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Dunlap said initially they planned to fry or smoke the 200 turkeys but due to pandemic guidelines, they decided not to cook any food.

“COVID-19 restrictions demand that we protect our brothers and sisters and that’s why we try not to touch or prepare any food so let’s just get it to the people,” he said.

Dr. Mark Escott, Travis County’s interim health authority, said those are the type of pandemic precautions the community needs to take in order to further reduce the spread of the virus.

Escott said when it comes to celebrating Thanksgiving he recommends families “choose a virtual option to include those outside your household.”

Escott added if people do decide to move forward with family gatherings this holiday season, he wants to remind everyone to follow social distancing guidelines.

For those at AAUL, they hope the PPE kits will come in handy. The drive-thru event will take place from 1-6 p.m.