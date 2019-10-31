Austin Animal Center to offer free rabies vaccines, microchips on Nov. 2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Animal Center recently announced it will offer free rabies vaccines and microchips for dogs and cats from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Richard Moya Park, 10001 Burleson Road.

The center says dogs must be on a leash and cats and puppies must be in carriers. The event is open to all Travis County residents.

AAC is reminding pet owners that Texas State law requires all pets to be up to date on rabies vaccines. Microchips, while not required, help keep your pets safe, the center says.

The center says that microchips are the size of a grain of rice and are implanted under the skin. According to AAC, one in three pets will get lost in their lifetime and without ID, 90% don’t return home.

