Austin Animal Center responds to video appearing to show stray dog turned away

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The head of the Austin Animal Center is setting the record straight about its intake policy.

A video circulating on Facebook shows a person trying to bring a stray dog into the shelter.

A staff member tells the person to let the dog go in the neighborhood where it was found.

KXAN talked to the Chief Animal Services Officer who says that was a mistake.

Don Bland says all employees are now on the same page.

“For those people that come to the shelter that have been unsuccessful at finding an animals home or unwilling to help find its home: we are not turning them away. We have always asked ‘Are you willing to take it back to the neighborhood and find its home?”

Bland adds if you find a lost pet, the first thing you should do is call 311.