Austin airport traffic down 75% compared to July 2019

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Passenger traffic at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport decreased in July 2020 by 75.3% compared to July 2019 with 406,065 total passengers flying during the month, according to a release.

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March and April, airport traffic declined significantly at AUS, like every other airport across the country.

According to the release, United Airlines’ passenger count was down 87.3%. Delta Air Lines totaled 27,608 passengers, which was down 87.5%. Southwest Airlines was down 74.4% and American Airlines was down 67.4%.

There were 65,797 Spirit Airlines passengers in July, which is a decrease of 18.7%. Alaska Airlines was down 67.2% and Allegiant Air was down 43.1%. Frontier Airlines passengers totaled 11,921, down 88.7% and JetBlue Airways passengers totaled 4,839, down 90.5%, according to the release.

Air cargo totaled 19,329,912 lbs., which is up 37.3% compared to July 2019. International air cargo totaled 17,630 lbs., which is down 98.8% compared to last year, the release says.