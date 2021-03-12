Austin airport prepares for spring break travel, encouraged by vaccine rollout

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The pandemic caused travel at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to drop by 60% in 2020. The hit comes after a decade of growth and a record-high year of 17.3 million passengers in 2019. Last year, the airport experienced its all-time low of 6.4 million passengers.

Airport officials say historically March kicks off spring and summer travel thanks to spring break and an influx of tourists from across the world making their way to Austin for South By Southwest. However, this year, the event is virtual so airport officials don’t expect a bump from the event. Instead they’re hoping consumer confidence is up as the vaccine rollout continues across Central Texas.

“What we’re really seeing right now is that there has been a gradual slight uptick in travel as a lot more folks are getting vaccinated,” Bryce Dubee, the airport’s spokesperson explained.

The airport just had its second-busiest day of the year March 7 with 14,288 passengers. The busiest day so far this year was on Jan. 3 following the holiday season with 14,364 passengers. That’s about half of the normal numbers airport officials said they would experience before the pandemic.

“Normally this time of year we would be seeing anywhere between 25,000 to 28,000 passengers a day,” Dubee said. “It has been a challenging year for folks across the industry.”

Dubee said they’re hopeful for the gradual rise and the future of air travel.

“There is a confidence in Central Texas both as Austin being a popular travel destination for other parts – all throughout the country – as well as there being increased demand from Austin travelers,” he explained. “It really expresses there’s confidence in the market and we do see that there is a positive future coming out of COVID-19 for Austin-Bergstrom.”