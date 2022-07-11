The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into Lucki Dogs Resort in Spicewood.

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — As the investigation continues into Lucki Dogs Pet Resort, the attorney representing the facility says the owners have fired two employees.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pet recovery service found a dog’s remains buried on the property.

The dog was identified as a golden retriever named Indy through his collar and microchip. Indy’s owners reported him missing on June 29. On July 1, Austin-based nonprofit Trapping, Rescue, and Pet Recovery Service (TRAPRS) told investigators that group members found a dog buried on the property of Lucki Dogs Resort.

Attorney Austin Shell says the owners were not on the property when Indy was there and do not know what happened. Shell says the owners fired the employees who were there.

Shell provided KXAN the following statement on behalf of the owners:

“We have cooperated with law enforcement and animal control in every way. We have provided statements, documents and recordings so the people responsible for any death can be held responsible.”

On Google, the facility is listed as “temporarily closed,” but Shell says Lucki Dogs is still open and operating.