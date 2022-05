TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A missing swimmer at Devil’s Cove on Lake Travis has not been found after an “extensive search” Saturday, Austin-Travis County EMS said in a tweet. The incident has transitioned from rescue into recovery.

ATCEMS said rescue swimmers and boats with sonar-scanning capabilities were looking for the person.

Medics and multiple fire departments responded to the call around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, ATCEMS said.