ATCEMS: Multi-car crash closes FM 1431 Tuesday; stranded kayaker report turned out to be false

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said it received a report of a kayaker stranded in Lake Travis on Tuesday, but it turned out to be a false call.

A tweet by ATCEMS said a person in the kayak was “stranded holding on to a rock and shooting flares” in the 7100 block of Pace Ravine Drive. That’s on the north side of Lake Travis across from Pace Bend Park.

When personnel responded to the area, they couldn’t find anybody. An update by ATCEMS said, “after extensive land/water-based search by multiple public safety agencies on both sides lake, no patient has been located.”

Medics also responded to a multi-vehicle crash not far from where the kayaker is stranded. ATCEMS said FM 1431 between Jonestown and Lago Vista is shut down after three vehicles were involved in a crash with four people taken to area hospitals.

North Lake Travis Fire and Rescue took two people to a hospital, one was taken by Star Flight and the other by ATCEMS. Medics said the crash happened in the 19900 block of FM 1431.