AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was rescued during a drowning at East Sixth and Sabine streets, in Waller Creek, has died, the Austin Police Department says.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, crews responded to the scene around 6:46 p.m. Thusday and after about an hour of CPR, they were able to revive the man.

Nevertheless, he was pronounced dead at 8:08 p.m., APD says.

Police say the death is not suspicious.