ATCEMS performing rescue after hiker falls off 20-foot cliff under MoPac bridge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is perfoming a high-angle rescue near the 3918 block of S. MoPac Expressway service road after a hiker fell off a “20 foot cliff” under a MoPac bridge near the Barton Creek Greenbelt.

ATCEMS says contact with the hiker has happened and they are currently setting up a high angle rope system to extricate and haul the patient to the topside of the cliff.

The hiker was declared trauma alert and treatment and packaging are underway.

ATCEMS is being assisted by the Austin and Westlake fire departments.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.