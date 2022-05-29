AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said there are multiple people, including children with injuries after a vehicle struck a tree off Parsons Road in Manor.

ATCEMS said there were five total patients being treated and additional ambulances were called to the scene. All of the patients were being taken to the hospital.

“[One] unconscious adult patient has been transported to Dell Seton with critical life-threatening injuries,” ATCEMS said.

In a final update from ATCEMS, of the five patients, one adult is in critical condition, one adult with non-life-threating injuries was taken to Dell Senton and three pediatric patients were taken to Dell Children’s with non-life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS is no longer on the scene, but drivers should continue to avoid the area and expect continued closures.

This is a developing story. Stay with KXAN for the latest information.