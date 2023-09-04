Austin (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said it rescued and transported a hiker from a trail near Lake Travis on Labor Day after they experienced heat cramps. This was one of dozens of heat-related calls the agency said it responded to over the holiday weekend.

ATCEMS Special Operations Commander Craig Smith said between Friday and Sunday, responders received 25 heat calls. During the same timeframe last year, he said EMS only had six heat-related calls.

These heat calls come the same weekend as the University of Texas at Austin’s first home game, where ATCEMS said more than 40 people received help for heat-related symptoms inside the stadium. Six patients were also transported to emergency departments for probable heat-related incidents.

“The biggest thing that happens is people who come from states that aren’t this hot, and they don’t have the level of humidity, and they get themselves in trouble. You just got to hydrate prior to going out,” Smith said.

Lake Travis Fire and Rescue assisted with the Labor Day wilderness rescue. Rachel Neutzler, director of communications for LTFR, said the department has seen a similar uptick in heat-related calls.

“We’ve seen many, many days in a row of high temperatures and people still want to get out and enjoy the outdoors. I think they underestimate the heat, and they don’t drink enough water,” Neutzler said.

As the triple-digit heat continues, Smith said many heat-related calls can be prevented with proper preparation.

“Make sure you’re pre-hydrated and make sure you continue that throughout your exertion, then you should be okay. If you’re not, you can call us, we’ll come out and help you out,” Smith said.