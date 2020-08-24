ATCEMS deploys emergency assets ahead of Hurricane Marco

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS has deployed 13 emergency assets in support of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s State Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Marco, according to a tweet from ATCEMS on Sunday.

***Hurricane Marco Deployment Update*** #ATCEMS has deployed thirteen (13) #ATCEMSMedics in support of @GovAbbott State Disaster Declaration response for #HurricaneMarco.



See graphic for additional details. pic.twitter.com/P9jr4nDdjg — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 24, 2020

Gov. Abbott declared a state of disaster for 23 Texas counties ahead of the hurricane, which is expected to hit near the Texas Gulf Coast early this week — and was classified as a hurricane Sunday afternoon.

List of deployed ATCEMS assests

Ambulance bus and crew

Swiftwater rescue boat and crew

Task force leader

Medical incident support team member

Ambulance staging manager

Abbott says the Texas Division of Emergency Management has activated The Alamo Regional Command Center and has ordered 100 buses to arrive at the center on Sunday. Additionally, Texas DPS, Parks and Wildlife and Texas Task Force 1 will all be on hand to assist, Abbott says.

The counties included in the disaster declaration are:

Aransas Bexar Brazoria Calhoun Cameron Chambers Galveston Hardin Harris Jackson Jasper Jefferson Kennedy Kleberg Liberty Matagorda Newton Nueces Orange Refugio San Patricio Victoria Willacy

In addition to the state disaster declaration, Abbott is requesting Pres. Donald Trump declare a federal emergency in these counties as well.