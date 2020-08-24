ATCEMS deploys emergency assets ahead of Hurricane Marco

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS has deployed 13 emergency assets in support of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s State Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Marco, according to a tweet from ATCEMS on Sunday.

Gov. Abbott declared a state of disaster for 23 Texas counties ahead of the hurricane, which is expected to hit near the Texas Gulf Coast early this week — and was classified as a hurricane Sunday afternoon.

List of deployed ATCEMS assests

  • Ambulance bus and crew
  • Swiftwater rescue boat and crew
  • Task force leader
  • Medical incident support team member
  • Ambulance staging manager

Abbott says the Texas Division of Emergency Management has activated The Alamo Regional Command Center and has ordered 100 buses to arrive at the center on Sunday. Additionally, Texas DPS, Parks and Wildlife and Texas Task Force 1 will all be on hand to assist, Abbott says.

The counties included in the disaster declaration are:

  1. Aransas
  2. Bexar
  3. Brazoria
  4. Calhoun
  5. Cameron
  6. Chambers
  7. Galveston
  8. Hardin
  9. Harris
  10. Jackson
  11. Jasper
  12. Jefferson
  13. Kennedy
  14. Kleberg
  15. Liberty
  16. Matagorda
  17. Newton
  18. Nueces
  19. Orange
  20. Refugio
  21. San Patricio
  22. Victoria
  23. Willacy

In addition to the state disaster declaration, Abbott is requesting Pres. Donald Trump declare a federal emergency in these counties as well.

