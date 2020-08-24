ATCEMS deploys emergency assets ahead of Hurricane Marco

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS has deployed 13 emergency assets in support of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s State Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Marco, according to a tweet from ATCEMS on Sunday.
Gov. Abbott declared a state of disaster for 23 Texas counties ahead of the hurricane, which is expected to hit near the Texas Gulf Coast early this week — and was classified as a hurricane Sunday afternoon.
List of deployed ATCEMS assests
- Ambulance bus and crew
- Swiftwater rescue boat and crew
- Task force leader
- Medical incident support team member
- Ambulance staging manager
Abbott says the Texas Division of Emergency Management has activated The Alamo Regional Command Center and has ordered 100 buses to arrive at the center on Sunday. Additionally, Texas DPS, Parks and Wildlife and Texas Task Force 1 will all be on hand to assist, Abbott says.
The counties included in the disaster declaration are:
- Aransas
- Bexar
- Brazoria
- Calhoun
- Cameron
- Chambers
- Galveston
- Hardin
- Harris
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Kennedy
- Kleberg
- Liberty
- Matagorda
- Newton
- Nueces
- Orange
- Refugio
- San Patricio
- Victoria
- Willacy
In addition to the state disaster declaration, Abbott is requesting Pres. Donald Trump declare a federal emergency in these counties as well.