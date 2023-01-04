AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austin-Travis County EMS CPR Coordinator John Villanueva gave a demonstration Wednesday on what people need to know to administer CPR or to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in a cardiac event.

If paramedics are not around and someone suffers a cardiac event, Villanueva said to use hands-only CPR. This is the quickest and easiest to do when someone is in cardiac arrest, he said.

Villanueva also mentioned other signs to look for if someone may not be breathing and when also is the time to use an AED.

This all comes after Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game against Cincinnati due to a cardiac event.