AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after at least seven vehicles were in a crash Sunday on North Interstate 35 southbound, according to a tweet by Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics said the injuries aren’t expected to be life-threatening. One of the injured was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center and the other went to St. David’s North Medical Center.

The crash was reported to 911 around 6:45 p.m. According to ATCEMS, the crash occurred on the lower deck of I-35 southbound. The reported location is near Concordia Drive in central Austin.

ATCEMS responded with three ambulances and an EMS commander was also at the scene. Austin Fire and Austin Police are also responding to the scene.

ATCEMS said that all southbound lanes are blocked and that drivers should expect road closures and delays in the area.