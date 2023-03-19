Austin-Travis County EMS responded to two separate auto-pedestrian crashes overnight Saturday into Sunday, with one death. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to two separate auto-pedestrian crashes overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The first crash happened in the 7900 block of Decker Lane near Lake Water E. Long around 9:48 p.m. ATCEMS said one person died at the scene.

The second crash happened in north Austin around 5:30 a.m. Sunday on the North I-35 Service Road southbound near Barwood Park. ATCEMS said a person was struck by multiple vehicles and was taken to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. A second patient refused transport, EMS said.

No other information was available at the time of the crashes.