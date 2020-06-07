2 children, at least 5 adults injured in east Austin multi-vehicle crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least two children and five adults were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in east Austin Saturday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to Cadillac Drive and FM 969 around 6:45 p.m.

Two children and one adult were transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. The other four adults were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center, three of which had non-life threatening injuries and another adult had serious, not expected to be life threatening injuries.

Expect traffic delays in the area.