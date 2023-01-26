AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ascension Texas and Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reached an agreement, which means the contract for services between a major hospital system and one of the state’s biggest insurance providers will not end on Jan. 31, according to a release.

Ascension Texas said there would also be no interruption in access for BCBSTX members at Ascension facilities.

The agreement covers hospital, hospital-based clinic services and ambulatory surgery centers, the release states.

“Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas (BCBSTX) members will continue to have in-network access to all Ascension providers, including Ascension Seton, Ascension Providence, hospital-based clinic services, Dell Children’s Medical Center, Ascension Medical Group practices and select joint-venture facilities,” Ascension Texas said.

The agreement was said to ensure the Central Texas community could continue to access quality care with Ascension.

“We want to thank our patients, providers, caregivers, employers and other leaders for their continued support and trust as we deliver personalized and compassionate care to Central Texas,” the release said.