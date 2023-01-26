Austin (KXAN) — A vigil Thursday evening will highlight hundreds of complaints from nurses in the newly-formed Ascension Seton chapter of the National Nurses Union. They say hospital management is aware of their complaints and has taken no action.

Nurses will gather at 5:15 p.m. at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin.

This is in solidarity with other union chapters doing the same across the nation Thursday night. Organizers of Austin’s vigil say frustrations with understaffing are the main reason they’re demonstrating.

They point to complaints they’ve received from nurses at Ascension Seton main as examples of managers ignoring concerns.

KXAN obtained official union complaint forms that cite instances of “inadequate training, delayed response to hospital alarms, and delayed response to crying babies.”