AUSTIN (KXAN) — After some nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin went on strike Tuesday “to protest management’s resistance to bargain in good faith,” nurses will be allowed back at work Saturday morning.

Though the strike was one day, the hospital said it did not allow participating nurses to return until Saturday, July 1 because of the required length of contracts for staff brought in to fill the gaps. Nurses called it a “union-busting tactic.”

A return-to-work march will happen Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m., according to the National Nurses United.

“Union nurses at Ascension Seton are so thankful to the Austin community for coming out in record-breaking heat to support our efforts for improved patient care conditions,” said Natasha Gosek, RN in the neonatal intensive care unit. “We have heard from countless hospital staff, patients, and neighbors who understand that safe staffing and improved nurse retention are commonsense solutions our community needs and Ascension can afford to provide.”

A spokesperson for Ascension said in-part:

We look forward to welcoming our registered nurses back to their units on Saturday, July 1, once our contractual obligation has been fulfilled for our replacement staff. We have received many positive comments from our physicians, patients and families on the competency and expertise of our replacement nurses, and we are grateful to them for their efforts.

Notwithstanding this disheartening strike, we will continue to negotiate in good faith to come to a mutually beneficial agreement on an initial contract that respects the human dignity and rights of all. We look forward to returning the focus to resolving issues at the bargaining table and reaching agreement on a fair and reasonable collective bargaining agreement for our registered nurses.