AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ascension Seton and Acadia Healthcare announced Wednesday they have partnered to expand access to behavioral healthcare in Austin and the surrounding communities.

The “joint venture,” as Ascension calls it, will “focus on expanding Acadia’s current operations at Cross Creek Hospital, as well as the number of inpatient behavioral beds available in Austin,” according to a release from Ascension.

Acadia Healthcare will construct a 106-bed expansion of the acute behavioral hospital, which will increase the total licensed bed count to 196, the release said.

The release also said Acadia has committed to employ Ascension Seton Shoal Creek’s inpatient behavioral health associates at the newly constructed expansion, which is set to open in late 2024.

Ascension Seton will also continue operating the Grace Grego Maxwell Mental Health Unit, a pediatric unit focused on mental health located at the Dell Children’s Medical Center.

The joint venture hospital will be in close proximity to Ascension Seton hospitals and will be one of the training sites for students, residents and fellows from Dell Medical School.

“The Cross Creek expanded campus will be warm and welcoming with the mission to promote health and healing,” the release said.

The new hospital will be named “Cross Creek Hospital together with Ascension Seton.”

“This hospital will be a tremendous resource for those living in our community, including those who are most vulnerable, and we’re thrilled to bring together the expertise and capabilities from our two great organizations. Acadia has an established track record of expanding access to high-quality, compassionate care in communities across the country. This joint venture will build upon our expertise while increasing the number of behavioral health beds and other behavioral health services available to patients throughout the region.” Andy Davis, president and chief executive officer of Ascension Texas

Ascension Seton said it selected Acadia as their joint venture partner because of Acadia’s “shared commitment to high-quality, compassionate, mission-driven care to improve the health of the individuals and communities they serve.” Ascension said the decision was further solidified by Acadia’s proven track record in joint venture partnerships and the existing relationship with the health system.