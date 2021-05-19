As Texas could resume state executions, death penalty opponents protest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Death penalty opponents rallied Tuesday evening with a prayer vigil outside the Governor’s Mansion and the State Capitol.

They protested the scheduled execution of Quintin Jones Wednesday. He was sentenced for beating his elderly great aunt to death more than two decades ago.

He and his team have made last-minute appeals. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied clemency.

There has not been an execution in Texas since last July.

Some of those at the rally were the family of Rodney Reed. He is still on death row for the 1996 killing of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County.

His case was sent back by the Criminal Court of Appeals after new evidence was brought to light. But, Reed still remains on death row.

Texas has had the fewest executions since 1974, and it’s all due to the pandemic’s effect on the court system.

Others who attended were Christian leaders delivering thousands of petition signatures in hopes of halting Jones’ execution, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Huntsville, Texas.

If the execution is not stopped, the group says protests will ensue outside the TDCJ Walls Unit in Huntsville.