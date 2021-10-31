Arson investigators respond to fire started outside central Austin synagogue

The Austin Fire Department Tweeted this photo of a fire started outside a synagogue in Central Austin Sunday Night. (Austin Fire Department/Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Arson investigators responded to a fire that started on the ground outside of a synagogue Sunday night, the Austin Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the Congregation Beth Israel located at 3901 Shoal Creek Blvd, which is just north of 38th Street and east of MoPac, around 9 p.m.

Investigators from AFD will work to determine the cause.

According to AFD, there was no damage to the inside of the synagogue. An AFD spokesman said this photo shared on Twitter shows the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

AFD on scene of a small exterior fire at Congregation Beth Israel 3901 Shoal Creek Blvd. fire is out. No injuries. Arson investigators responding to assist with cause determination. pic.twitter.com/hgMvJNAk5o — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 1, 2021

There were no injuries.

An officer with the Austin police department was on scene, at last check, as AFD was investigating.

The fire comes on the heels of a week since antisemitic banners were first seen displayed on a MoPac overpass north of where the fire started Sunday night.

Local nonprofit Shalom Austin sent a letter to the community that night that said leaders were in touch with Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon about the incident.

If you have experienced or seen an incident of antisemitism, extremism, bias, bigotry or hate, you can report it to the Anti-Defamation League.

City leaders spoke out against the banners displayed Sunday and then again on Tuesday when they were displayed at the same location.

The events led Austin City Council Member Alison Alter to begin drafting a resolution directing the city manager to improve the city’s response to acts of hate with the help and input of local community groups.

It was already receiving support from fellow city council members last week.