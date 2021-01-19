Around 25% of CVS, Walgreens vaccines for Texas long-term care facilities have been administered

Vaccinations underway at the Village at the Triangle Senior Living Community in Austin Dec. 23 (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

AUSTIN (KXAN ) — A spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services says all first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated through the federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

But he says not all doses have been administered.

On Tuesday, spokesperson Chris Van Deusen said pharmacies have reported vaccinating 121,251 people, so far. Texas has set aside a total of 487,500 doses for the pharmacy companies to dispense.

That means only about 25% of the allocated doses have actually been administered by CVS and Walgreens.

Van Deusen says the facilities that have gotten their first shots will be contacted for the booster.

That includes The Village at the Triangle, a retirement community in Austin.

Executive director Joel Quade says they mainly partnered with Tarrytown Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy, to vaccinate about 200 residents.

He says 10 were out of town and so they partnered with CVS to set up another clinic.

Quade says communication with CVS has gotten better but has remained difficult. Still, he says he is “hoping for the best” as their booster shot clinic date approaches next Tuesday.

Long-term care facilities in Texas also had the option of requesting a COVID-19 vaccine from the state, as a back up plan to the federal pharmacy partnership, to access vaccines after the federal program ends or if they missed the pharmacy partnership registration.

Van Deusen says about 275 facilities have enrolled with the state or are in the process of doing so, to become vaccine providers so they can vaccinate their own staff and residents.

Other facilities say communications and clinics with CVS and Walgreens have gone smoothly.

Stonegate Senior Living, LLC has nearly 20 properties in Texas and says their partnership with Walgreens “has been great” and that “they have been very helpful with the coordination and professional in their approaches,” wrote a spokesperson.