Armadillo Christmas Bazaar returns to in-person event

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is a holiday tradition for many, but last year the in-person event was canceled because of the pandemic.

“We really rely on these events,” said David Bergeron who has sold his woodwork at the event in the past. “Events across the board took a major hit.”

Daryl Howard, known for her Japanese woodblock prints, says many shows she was getting ready for last year canceled as well. She has been selling her art at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar for many years.

“I have done this show for more than 37 years and it is a tradition,” said Howard.

Bruce Willenzik, who helps put on the event says while it is outside this year, they will still offer a great venue to support artists from around the nation, many of whom are from Austin as well.

“Getting back out there feels really good,” said Bergeron.

With supply chain issues causing delays it might also be a good place to get those last-minute gifts.

“But the great thing is what you see is what you can take with you,” said Howard.

Mick Whitcomb traveled from Missouri to attend the event. He says it’s good to see other artists selling their work in person once again.

You can purchase tickets to the event online or scan QR codes on-site at the Palmer Events Center. The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is open from 10 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. Friday through Sunday. This is a cashless event.