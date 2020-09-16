Area firefighters helping fight Creek Fire in northern California

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters from across the Austin area are in California battling wildfires responsible for burning a record-amount of acreage across the West Coast.

Personnel from Austin, Round Rock and Kyle fire departments, along with North Hays County firefighters, have been dispatched to help try to contain the blazes, and the Kyle Fire Department sent us these photos of their finest doing their part.

Firefighters from Kyle are pictured here getting a well-deserved break from fighting the Creek Fire in northern California. (Photo courtesy of Kyle Fire Department)

Firefighters from Kyle are pictured here getting a well-deserved break from fighting the Creek Fire in northern California. (Photo courtesy of Kyle Fire Department)

Firefighters from Kyle are pictured here getting a well-deserved break from fighting the Creek Fire in northern California. (Photo courtesy of Kyle Fire Department)

The crews work 24-hour shifts, then get the following 24 hours off before going back to the fire lines. Most of the area firefighters are helping fight the Creek Fire that’s burning northeast of Fresno.

As of Wednesday morning, the Creek Fire has burned more than 220,000 acres and is 16% contained.

The crew says they appreciate all the support they’ve received from folks back home.

We’ve been updated by our firefighters at the #creekfire in California. They’re finally getting some well-deserved rest after their very busy first 24 hour shift!



They would also like to express their gratitude for all of the support they have been receiving from back home. pic.twitter.com/Uj7StKjKCd — Kyle Fire Department / Hays County ESD No. 5 (@KyleFD) September 15, 2020

The Austin Fire Department has also sent folks to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to help prepare for Hurricane Sally, which made landfall near the Alabama/Florida state line earlier than expected Wednesday morning.

In total, AFD says they have 16 firefighters providing aid in California.

5 members of AFD are en route to Baton Rouge as part of @TXTF1 for Hurricane Sally’s expected landfall tomorrow a.m. Meanwhile, our 16 personnel begin work today on the Creek Fire in CA, large enuff to create a "fire cloud" seen from a @NOAA satellite: https://t.co/ANrXb8IUgB pic.twitter.com/GioyyzKSGc — Austin Fire Dept (@austinfiredept) September 14, 2020

The Round Rock Fire Department sent three firefighters and a vehicle to help provide aid, and are expected to stay for two weeks.

Firefighters from Round Rock were sent to help fight the Creek Fire in northern California. (Photo courtesy of City of Round Rock)

Firefighters from Round Rock were sent to help fight the Creek Fire in northern California. (Photo courtesy of City of Round Rock)

Firefighters from Round Rock were sent to help fight the Creek Fire in northern California. (Photo courtesy of City of Round Rock)

Three firefighters from the North Hays Fire crew based in Dripping Springs are also helping fight the blaze.