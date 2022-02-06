Are Central Texas hospitals impacted by Austin’s boil water notice?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Central Texas hospitals are adjusting operations after a city-wide boil water notice went into effect for Austin Saturday night, while others are running as usual.

A statement from St. David’s HealthCare said they’ve been in close contact with Austin leaders. “Our immediate focus was to ensure we had back-up water sources so that patient-focused hospital operations would not be interrupted,” said a statement.

Elective surgeries and procedures for the hospital are not being impacted, at last report. St. David’s statement also said they’re making bottled water available and changed handwashing protocol for clinical staff.

“Once the notice is lifted, we will initiate a remediation process to ensure all systems and filters are functioning as normal,” the statement concluded.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Centers in Austin are not impacted by the boil water notice, according to a hospital spokesman. “Patients can expect normal operations,” said an emailed statement.

KXAN has also reached out to Ascension Seton and will update this story when we hear back.