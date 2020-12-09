Impact of Thanksgiving gatherings already seen in Austin-Travis County — officials deliver Christmas warning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the prospect of the Austin-Travis County area having COVID-19 vaccinations in the near future is looking good, Austin Public Health officials still warn: residents can’t let getting together for Christmas be more important than being safe.

Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden, APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette and APH Interim Assistant Director Cassandra DeLeon gave the latest area updates on Wednesday morning.

COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County right now

Earlier in the week, APH released new guidance on how long people who think they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine. It falls in line with Centers of Disease Control recommendations and describes scenarios were people should quarantine for 7, 10 or 14 days.

Data from the Austin-Travis County COVID-19 dashboard showed a drop in the seven-day rolling average of new hospitalizations from late November to Dec. 1, but since the beginning of the month, the average has increased from 30 to 35.

Currently, 229 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the area with 77 in intensive care units and 45 on ventilators. The positivity rate in the area is 6.7% and was calculated at the end of last week.

Vaccines

Dr. Escott says he’s reviewed the 53-page FDA submission for the Pfizer vaccine, which has recently been administered for the first time in the U.K, and trusts it.

“I’m extremely impressed with the efficacy and the safety of this vaccine,” Escott says. “Overall, the efficacy, the effectiveness of the vaccine: 94.6%. Ninety-five percent for individuals between the ages of 16 and 55.”

While there have been some reported side effects after the second shot, Escott says, data shows them to be relatively mild. These common side effects include chills, muscle aches and site pain.

Impact on those with severe diseases were also minimal, with only one person out of the entire group experiencing a reaction that did not require hospitalization.

Emergency approval for the vaccine by the FDA is likely to come on Thursday, he adds.

Holiday gatherings

Ahead of Christmas, APH officials warn: let Thanksgiving be a lesson of how much worse holiday gatherings can make the situation.

“We are definitely seeing the direct impact of Thanksgiving holidays on our case numbers,” Pichette says. “We’re hearing story after story after story about families who gathered during Thanksgiving holidays. They allowed people who lived outside of their immediate home — even if they were family members, they didn’t live in their home — and now multiple people are becoming ill.”

Flu shots

As it’s currently National Influenza Week, the health officials are reminding residents to get flu shots — which are especially important this year.

Residents can visit austintexas.gov/flu for information on getting vaccinated, whether they are uninsured, insured or under-insured.

We will stream the briefing on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.