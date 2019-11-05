APD unveils new interview rooms aimed at comforting sexual assault survivors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is showing off six re-modeled interview rooms.

They’re meant to be more comforting to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

APD tells us the rooms are thoughtfully planned and they hope survivors feel comfortable.

(KXAN/Todd Bynum)

“What a difficult process this is, that we remove barriers, because we know sexual assault is if not the most under-reported, one of most under-reported violent crimes committed,” said APD Chief Brian Manley.

APD spent about $25,000 on the renovations.

Project Beloved — a Texas non-profit — designed the spaces for free and provided funding for furniture for one of the rooms.