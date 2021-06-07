Austin police arrest wanted man after 4-hour standoff

Austin Police SWAT team has responded to an incident on Cool Shadow Drive. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a wanted man barricaded himself in his home for more than four hours Monday, only giving up after police used non-lethal tactics like flashbangs and drone flyovers to force him out.

Police say the man then surrendered around 1:30 p.m. without any further incident.

This started after 9 a.m. at a home on Cool Shadow Drive. That’s near the intersection of U.S. Highway 183 and State Highway 71.

Police say at first the man barricaded himself in his home with family, but his family left once police arrived. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police did not give the man’s identity or say what crime he was wanted for that brought them to his front door.