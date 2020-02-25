APD suspends detective after finding he obtained an arrest warrant for wrong person

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has issued a temporary suspension for a detective accused of failing to properly investigate a crime and then getting a judge to issue a warrant for the wrong person.

According to a memo from APD Police Chief Brian Manley, on March 7, 2019, Detective Frank Wilson was assigned a case of a driver leaving the scene of a collision. The memo says then, in August, Wilson submitted an affidavit for a judge to issue an arrest warrant for a man — referred in the memo as “Mr. X.”

An arrest warrant for a third-degree felony failure to stop and render aid charge was issued for Mr. X on Sept. 4 and the man voluntarily turned himself in on Sept. 7.

But then, APD says, further investigation showed that Mr. X was not the suspect in the crime or any other crime.

“Detective Wilson was neglectful in his duties in that he failed to properly investigate the case and failed to document his action, including the basis for the warrant,” reads the memo.

APD also includes in the memo the fact that Wilson had been issued a Conduct Counseling Memo that Wilson signed on Aug. 21, 2019, related to his investigations.

“Furthermore, he was offered assistance by his immediate supervisor concerning his cases, but declined the assistance,” reads the memo.

APD says that Wilson violated a department policy against “Acts Bringing Discredit Upon the Department & Neglect of Duty.”

Wilson’s suspension will continue through April 20.