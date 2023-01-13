AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly New Year’s Eve crash, according to an APD news release.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., Dec. 31, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 8200 block of Research Boulevard (Highway 183 southbound), the release said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Luis Angel Castilleja was driving at a high rate of speed with two other women in a vehicle when he crashed head-on into a concrete barrier. One woman was ejected from the vehicle, and the other was seriously injured.

Police said Castilleja left the area and did not attempt to help either woman.

Castilleja is believed to be in the Austin, Kyle or San Marcos area, the release said.

Castilleja was charged with two counts of accident causing serious bodily injury and two counts of aggravated assault, the release said.

Anyone with any information about the driver should contact APD at 512-974-5017. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.