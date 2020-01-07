APD searching for missing teen with medical conditions

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Austin Police need help finding 16-year-old Sierra Symone Brown.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police need help finding a 16-year-old girl last seen early Monday evening. Police say Sierra Symone Brown has medical conditions, and they are worried about her safety.

In a news release sent late Monday night by APD, the missing teen was last seen Monday evening around 5:30 p.m. in southeast Austin. Police say she was walking out of the Staybridge Suites hotel located at 1611 Airport Commerce Drive. That’s near East Riverside Drive and East Ben White Boulevard.

Sierra is described as:
African-American female
5’07”
170 lbs.
Black hair, shoulder length
Brown eyes
Braces on teeth

APD says Sierra Symone Brown was last seen Monday evening walking out of the Staybridge Suites hotel near East Riverside Dr and Ben White Blvd.

Last Seen Wearing:
Red windbreaker jacket
Gray tights
Tan colored ankle boots

If you have any information about Sierra Symone Brown’s whereabouts, call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss