APD searching for missing teen with medical conditions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police need help finding a 16-year-old girl last seen early Monday evening. Police say Sierra Symone Brown has medical conditions, and they are worried about her safety.

In a news release sent late Monday night by APD, the missing teen was last seen Monday evening around 5:30 p.m. in southeast Austin. Police say she was walking out of the Staybridge Suites hotel located at 1611 Airport Commerce Drive. That’s near East Riverside Drive and East Ben White Boulevard.

Sierra is described as:

African-American female

5’07”

170 lbs.

Black hair, shoulder length

Brown eyes

Braces on teeth

Last Seen Wearing:

Red windbreaker jacket

Gray tights

Tan colored ankle boots

If you have any information about Sierra Symone Brown’s whereabouts, call 9-1-1.