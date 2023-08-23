Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN New Today’s top headlines for Aug. 23, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department released additional details surrounding a fatal crash that occurred Monday.

APD said at approximately 6:03 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 7400 block of North Interstate 35 where a pedestrian was hit by several vehicles and died at the scene.

According to APD, the pedestrian was a man but otherwise remained unidentified.

According to police, this incident is being investigated as Austin’s fifty-eighth fatal crash of 2023.

APD said the investigation into the incident was pending.

Anyone with any information about this crash was asked to contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.