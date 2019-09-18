APD officers attacked while trying to arrest homeless man, according to APA president

The president of the Austin Police Association says five Austin Police officers were taken to the hospital after trying to arrest a homeless man in Downtown Austin. (Photo by Ken Casaday)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The president of the Austin Police Association says five Austin Police officers were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after trying to arrest a homeless man in Downtown Austin. According to APA President Ken Casaday, three officers were attacked, the other two were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Casaday tells KXAN a homeless man was seen by officers knocking on the side windows of cars along 7th street near the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless and Caritas of Austin. The attack happened when officers tried to arrest the man. Casaday says the homeless man bit one officer, scratched another officer and injured the wrist of the third officer. Because all five officers were exposed to the man’s blood, they were taken to a hospital to get checked. All five officers were released from the hospital Tuesday night.

The Austin Police Department has not commented on this incident.

Tuesday’s attack comes a day before the Austin City Council is set to debate a homeless camping proposal that would divide the city into categories for different levels of enforcement.