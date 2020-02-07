APD officer, K-9 celebrate retirement — which they’ll spend together

Local

by: , KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Austin Police Department came together to celebrate the retirement of an officer and his K-9.

Officer Dan Eveleth spent 23 years in the department — 15 of which he was assigned to the Patrol K-9 Unit.

His K-9, Bear, is a nine-year-old Belgian Malanois.

Officer Eveleth and Bear will enjoy retirement together in New York.

“Legislation changed the law last year that allowed the handlers to take their dog at no cost,” said Sgt. Greg White, Supervisor of the Patrol K-9 Unit. “So [when] they retire, its in their best interest. So he will be able to spend his remaining days together with Officer Eveleth.”

Officer Eveleth and Bear were responsible for 125 criminal arrests during their service together.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss