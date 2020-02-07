APD officer, K-9 celebrate retirement — which they’ll spend together

The Austin Police Department came together to celebrate the retirement of an officer and his K-9.

Officer Dan Eveleth spent 23 years in the department — 15 of which he was assigned to the Patrol K-9 Unit.

His K-9, Bear, is a nine-year-old Belgian Malanois.

Officer Eveleth and Bear will enjoy retirement together in New York.

“Legislation changed the law last year that allowed the handlers to take their dog at no cost,” said Sgt. Greg White, Supervisor of the Patrol K-9 Unit. “So [when] they retire, its in their best interest. So he will be able to spend his remaining days together with Officer Eveleth.”

Officer Eveleth and Bear were responsible for 125 criminal arrests during their service together.