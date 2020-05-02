APD officer involved in deadly shooting requests video not be released

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Police officer has filed a motion to keep Travis County and the City of Austin from releasing video recorded during a deadly police shooting.

The court document says Officer Christopher Taylor is the subject of a criminal investigation in the death of Michael Ramos. Taylor’s lawyers are arguing the video would harm his right to a fair trial.

“It is clear that Chief [Brian] Manley and District Attorney [Margaret] Moore intend to release video evidence involving Officer Chris Taylor in the near future,” the motion states. “While it may be admirable that the Chief Manley and District Attorney Moore are concerned with protecting the integrity of the investigation, their plan to release evidence prior to even presenting it to a grand jury fails to consider the basic criminal procedure and completely disregards Officer Chris Taylor’s fundamental right to due process.”

The motion states further, “Releasing evidence to the public prior to trial risks the tainting the jury pool and compromising Officer Taylor’s right to a fair trial.”

Ramos died last Friday, after police responded to a call that a man was holding a gun in a South Pleasant Valley parking lot.

Chief Brian Manley said at the time that after a standoff with multiple units, Taylor fired as the suspect tried to drive away.

KXAN has reached out to the City of Austin and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and will update this as they respond.