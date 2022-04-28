AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say an officer is recovering after being hit by a driver Thursday morning in northwest Austin.

According to APD, the officer was working a crash on Parmer Lane just northwest of SH 45 when the driver hit them around 12:30 a.m. The driver rear-ended the officer while they sat in their police unit.

Police say the officer went to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver faces a DWI charge.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks an officer has been injured in a wreck. In a separate case, a woman was arrested after two APD officers were hit by a car while patrolling on bikes April 16, officials said.

Both officers were hit just before 3 a.m. on April 16, near E. Seventh Street and Red River Street, APD said. According to an arrest affidavit, both officers were stopped in the furthest right-hand lane of E. Seventh Street when a driver failed to yield or stop and hit both officers.

Both officers were taken to an area hospital and were recovering at last report.

The driver was charged with intoxication assault, a third-degree felony.