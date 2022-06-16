AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in connection with a deadly 2021 SWAT situation in southwest Austin.

A Travis County Special Grand Jury did not return an indictment against Officer Eric Strnad, according to a release from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Richart died outside of a southwest Austin home after he was shot by Strnad. Richart shot at Austin Code and Austin police officers during a more than five-hour SWAT standoff at 10610 Pinkney Lane on Oct. 27, 2021, the release said.

“In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community heard the evidence and law and decided that Officer Clark’s conduct was not unlawful,” District Attorney Jose Garza said in the release.

The situation started when APD officers were helping Austin Code carry out a search warrant for nuisance and abatement at the home. Austin Code was doing maintenance on the yard when Richart fired shots at the employees, some neighbors and police from the home, the release said.

Richart continued shooting at officers in the backyard as SWAT arrived at the scene and attempted to find a way inside of the home, the release said.

Later, video from a robot sent into the home showed a large fire coming from another part of the house. Soon after, Richart opened his garage door with a rifle and a pistol. He was shot as he came out of the garage, the release said.

Since the start of 2021, 54 cases against police officers have been presented to the grand jury and, including this one, 27 times the grand jury has returned a no true bill.