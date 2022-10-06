AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has changed some of the requirements recruits need to meet before moving forward with the Academy.

The first class the changes apply to begins on Oct. 10.

According to what the police department said during Monday’s Public Safety Commission meeting, the changes pertain to physical testing, marijuana use and credit score.

APD hopes this helps bring in more applicants as the department continues to grapple with a staffing crisis.

KXAN is speaking to APD to get further details on what the changes entail. Check back this afternoon for updates.