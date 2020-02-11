APD investigating after 2 cars fatally hit pedestrian Friday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating the fatal auto-pedestrian collision that occurred Feb. 7 — Austin’s 13th traffic fatality of 2020.

The preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian, 41-year-old David Boelter, was hit by a black Nissan Rogue at 1:30 a.m. in the inside, southbound lane of Bluff Springs Road.

Police say Boelter fell into the northbound lane of the road, where he was struck again by a green Mazda Protégé traveling in the opposite direction.

Boelter was pronounced dead at 3:24 a.m. after being transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

Police say the Mazda driver remained on scene, and the Nissan driver contacted police when he heard there was a fatality.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424.

At this time in 2019, there were six traffic fatalities.

At the current pace, 2020 is on track to be the deadliest year ever on Austin roads.

There were 89 traffic deaths last year.