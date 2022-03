AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a juvenile male died inside a home Wednesday night across the street from LBJ High School in east Austin.

They consider his death suspicious, but possibly accidental. Someone called 911 to report a shooting on Lazy Creek Drive around 10:30 p.m.

They found a boy inside and said he died just before 11 p.m.

Police did not say exactly how old the boy was.