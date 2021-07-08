APD identifies woman in Austin’s 54th deadly crash this year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the person who died in an early-morning crash June 26 on Ben White Boulevard.

APD says Jennifer Rosas-Sanchez, 26, was driving a 2015 silver Nissan Sentra when it was hit by a 2004 silver Mercedes-Benz going the wrong way in the 500 block of W. Ben White Blvd. That’s between South First Street and Congress Avenue. The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m., APD says.

Rosas-Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, APD says. In a series of tweets immediately after the crash, Austin-Travis County EMS said two other people were seriously injured, but APD did not provide an update on either person’s condition.

It was the 54th deadly traffic accident in Austin this year resulting in 56 deaths, according to APD. At this time in 2020, there were 40 deadly crashes with 42 deaths.

Anyone with information on what happened should contact APD’s highway investigation tip line at 512-974-8111.