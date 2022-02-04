APD: Icy roads prevent wrecked car from being towed on RM 2222

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police discovered an abandoned car Friday morning wrecked on RM 2222 in northwest Austin.

APD said the car had been there overnight and that no one was in the car when officers found it in the 9500 block of RM 2222 near the Ribelin Ranch area and McNeil Drive.

APD said it’s going to wait to call a tow truck until after sunrise because of the icy road conditions.

It’s just another example of how slick roads are still since temperatures plummeted into the teens overnight and lingering ice and sleet from Thursday didn’t melt.

First responders still stress that people stay off the roads this morning. Area temperatures are expected to go above freezing Friday afternoon and the sun will shine, so some of the ice will melt and make travel easier.